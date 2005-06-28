Scott Guthrie announces future plans for async callback story (AJAX-style stuff)

Date Published: 28 June 2005

Scottwrites:

What

we’ve set out to do is to make it dramatically easier for anyone to build

AJAX-style web applications that deliver rich, interactive, and personalized

experiences. Developers should be able to build these applications without great

expertise in client scripting; they should be able to integrate their browser UI

seamlessly with the rest of their applications; and they should be able to

develop and debug these applications with ease.

For

this work, we’ve been working on a new project on our team, codenamed

“Atlas”. Our goal is to produce a developer preview release on top of

ASP.NET 2.0 for the PDC this September, and then have a website where we can

keep updating the core bits, publishing samples, and building an active

community around it.

