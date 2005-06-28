Scott Guthrie announces future plans for async callback story (AJAX-style stuff)

Date Published: 28 June 2005

Scott Guthrie announces future plans for async callback story (AJAX-style stuff)

Scottwrites:

What

we’ve set out to do is to make it dramatically easier for anyone to build

AJAX-style web applications that deliver rich, interactive, and personalized

experiences. Developers should be able to build these applications without great

expertise in client scripting; they should be able to integrate their browser UI

seamlessly with the rest of their applications; and they should be able to

develop and debug these applications with ease.

For

this work, we’ve been working on a new project on our team, codenamed

Atlas”. Our goal is to produce a developer preview release on top of

ASP.NET 2.0 for the PDC this September, and then have a website where we can

keep updating the core bits, publishing samples, and building an active

community around it.

Read

The Whole Announcement

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020