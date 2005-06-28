Scott Guthrie announces future plans for async callback story (AJAX-style stuff)
Date Published: 28 June 2005
Scottwrites:
What
we’ve set out to do is to make it dramatically easier for anyone to build
AJAX-style web applications that deliver rich, interactive, and personalized
experiences. Developers should be able to build these applications without great
expertise in client scripting; they should be able to integrate their browser UI
seamlessly with the rest of their applications; and they should be able to
develop and debug these applications with ease.
For
this work, we’ve been working on a new project on our team, codenamed
“Atlas”. Our goal is to produce a developer preview release on top of
ASP.NET 2.0 for the PDC this September, and then have a website where we can
keep updating the core bits, publishing samples, and building an active
community around it.
