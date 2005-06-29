House For Sale!
If anybody is looking to buy a two story 3 bedroom home in Kent, Ohio in the
next sixty days or so, please let me know. We’ve been getting ready to
move since about 18 months ago, with my deployment to Iraq putting a significant
wrinkle in our plans, but the house went on the market yesterday and now has a
sign in the yard and everything. We’ve already bought the house we’ll be
moving to, which is just on the other side of Kent, and we plan to move in
September once the previous owner of the new house moves into his newly
constructed house, which is nearing completion.
