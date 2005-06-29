Preventing Duplicate Record Insertion on Page Refresh

Date Published: 29 June 2005

Terri Morton has a

new article this week on preventing

duplicate records from being inserted when a user refreshes a page that

does a form POST. Here’s the abstract:

A common concern of ASP.NET developers is, “How do I

prevent previously submitted form data from being reinserted into the database

when the user presses the browser’s Refresh button?” This article outlines some

possible solutions to this problem, highlights what works and what does not

work, and then offers a recommended solution.

This is worth a read mainly because of the time it spends on various

techniques that do NOT solve the problem. Most web developers have

encountered this problem in some form, but there is by no means a de facto

standard way to deal with it. Knowing up front what doesn’t work and why

not will save a lot of developers some frustration. Terri’s conclusion is

spot on as well.