Preventing Duplicate Record Insertion on Page Refresh
Date Published: 29 June 2005
Terri Morton has a
new article this week on preventing
duplicate records from being inserted when a user refreshes a page that
does a form POST. Here’s the abstract:
A common concern of ASP.NET developers is, “How do I
prevent previously submitted form data from being reinserted into the database
when the user presses the browser’s Refresh button?” This article outlines some
possible solutions to this problem, highlights what works and what does not
work, and then offers a recommended solution.
This is worth a read mainly because of the time it spends on various
techniques that do NOT solve the problem. Most web developers have
encountered this problem in some form, but there is by no means a de facto
standard way to deal with it. Knowing up front what doesn’t work and why
not will save a lot of developers some frustration. Terri’s conclusion is
spot on as well.
