VSTSOffSite Opportunity

Date Published: 30 June 2005

Ok, so I just finished a 3-day Ascend class on VSTS and one thing I’m

disappointed by is the fact that I most likely won’t be able to use VSTS to

replace SourceGear Vault

immediately, since I collaborate with developers over the Internet all over

the world, and VSTS does a lot of stuff via AD or direct network access.

The only solution for over-the-internet work is a VPN, which at the moment I

don’t have, though I guess I should probably start looking into what’s involved

with that.

However, this sounds a lot like the issues involved with Visual SourceSafe

that led to SourceGear’sfirst big product,

SourceOffSite. Wouldn’t

it be cool if some enterprising company (like, maybe, SourceGear) were to offer an add-on to VSTS

that allowed it to work over the Internet without requiring any VPN? I

know I’d be very interested in that.