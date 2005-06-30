VSTSOffSite Opportunity
Ok, so I just finished a 3-day Ascend class on VSTS and one thing I’m
disappointed by is the fact that I most likely won’t be able to use VSTS to
replace SourceGear Vault
immediately, since I collaborate with developers over the Internet all over
the world, and VSTS does a lot of stuff via AD or direct network access.
The only solution for over-the-internet work is a VPN, which at the moment I
don’t have, though I guess I should probably start looking into what’s involved
with that.
However, this sounds a lot like the issues involved with Visual SourceSafe
that led to SourceGear’sfirst big product,
SourceOffSite. Wouldn’t
it be cool if some enterprising company (like, maybe, SourceGear) were to offer an add-on to VSTS
that allowed it to work over the Internet without requiring any VPN? I
know I’d be very interested in that.
