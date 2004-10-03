Last week some time, the 1st Infantry Division commander, a 2-star General, was visiting FOB Bernstein. He (and his entourage of security…
The ASP.NET Developer’s Cookbookis the featured book for October on the .NET Book Clubsite. Check it outhere.
In this article, General Hickman describes the current situation in his (my) brigade's area of operations here in Iraq. I pretty much agree…
LTC (ret) Weldon formerly a deputy G1 wrote me today to elaborate on where the problem usually lies for replacements who arrive to find that…
FYI, clocks in Iraq are falling back an hour tonight (Oct 1st at 0100). I figure this post won't be much help to any soldiers over here who…
I've been receiving an alarming number of emails recently from IRR-activated soldiers who are just now reaching their units in Iraq, only to…
I think many people who favor the immediate pullout of our forces from Iraq believe that our presence here is not protecting US citizens…
Things are going fine here. Getting settled in, have everybody here now that's not on leave. Was out talking to my commander and the other…
Moved to a new home a few days ago. On the trip here our convoy was hit by a roadside bomb, injuring two of my fellow soldiers. Both will…
I admit it, I’ve never been a big fan of the DataReader. There are two main reasons for this. Firstly, I’m a big fan of caching, and…
