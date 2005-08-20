Hidden Network Cards
Date Published: 20 August 2005
I just moved a server and switched it from using a wireless card to a 10/100
Ethernet port and I kept getting this kind of message when I set it back up with
its IP addresses:
The IP address
XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX
you have entered for this network adapter is already assigned to another adapter
Name of adapter.
Name of adapter is hidden from the
network and Dial-up Connections folder because it is not physically in the
computer or is a legacy adapter that is not working. If the same address is
assigned to both adapters and they become active, only one of them will use this
address. This may result in incorrect system configuration. Do you want to enter
a different IP address for this adapter in the list of IP addresses in the
advanced dialog box?
Unfortunately, I couldn’t figure out a way to remove the IPs
from the wireless card since it was (a) hidden and (b) not around to plug
in. I found this KB article which quickly showed me the light:
Error Message When You Try to Set
an IP Address on a Network Adapter
In case Microsoft decides to break that link (it’s been known to
happen), here’s the resolution:
To resolve this problem, uninstall the ghosted network adapter
from the registry:
|1.
|Click Start, click Run, type cmd.exe, and then press ENTER.
|2.
|Type set
|3.
|Type Start DEVMGMT.MSC, and
|4.
|Click View, and then click Show Hidden
|5.
|Expand the Network Adapters tree.
|6.
|Right-click the dimmed network adapter, and then click
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.