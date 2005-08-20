Hidden Network Cards

Date Published: 20 August 2005

I just moved a server and switched it from using a wireless card to a 10/100

Ethernet port and I kept getting this kind of message when I set it back up with

its IP addresses:

The IP address XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX

you have entered for this network adapter is already assigned to another adapter

Name of adapter . Name of adapter is hidden from the

network and Dial-up Connections folder because it is not physically in the

computer or is a legacy adapter that is not working. If the same address is

assigned to both adapters and they become active, only one of them will use this

address. This may result in incorrect system configuration. Do you want to enter

a different IP address for this adapter in the list of IP addresses in the

advanced dialog box?

Unfortunately, I couldn’t figure out a way to remove the IPs

from the wireless card since it was (a) hidden and (b) not around to plug

in. I found this KB article which quickly showed me the light:

an IP Address on a Network Adapter

In case Microsoft decides to break that link (it’s been known to

happen), here’s the resolution:

To resolve this problem, uninstall the ghosted network adapter

from the registry: