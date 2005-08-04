ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Toolkit Available

Date Published: 04 August 2005

ScottGu announced the availability

of the ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Toolkit a couple of days ago — I just saw

it. The toolkit provides a full source code implementation of how to build

your own providers for Membership, Role Management, Health Monitoring, and

Personalization features. Definitely going to grab that

immediately…

