Scott Guthrie explains why web project files go away in 2.0

Date Published: 26 August 2005

Scott Guthrie explains why web project files go away in 2.0

ScottGuwrite about the lack of

web project files in VS2005:

VS

2005 Web Project System: What is it and why did we do it?

There have been some threads lately on other blogs about whether this helps

or hurts enterprise developers, with the main counter-point from Scott being

that most of the pain points being reported around ASP.NET 2.0 Beta 2 are in

fact Beta2 issues, not ASP.NET 2.0 issues, and will be corrected at

RTM.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

