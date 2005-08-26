Scott Guthrie explains why web project files go away in 2.0

Date Published: 26 August 2005

ScottGuwrite about the lack of

web project files in VS2005:

VS

2005 Web Project System: What is it and why did we do it?

There have been some threads lately on other blogs about whether this helps

or hurts enterprise developers, with the main counter-point from Scott being

that most of the pain points being reported around ASP.NET 2.0 Beta 2 are in

fact Beta2 issues, not ASP.NET 2.0 issues, and will be corrected at

RTM.