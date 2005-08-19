Laptop Stands

Date Published: 19 August 2005

I got a new laptop stand from my buddy Scott Cate last week which is making me much happier. I used to have to hunch over all day so I could look directly at my laptop screen, and I didn’t want to spend $100+ for a manufacturer laptop stand (and I don’t need a port replicator). So Scott’s cheap but effective (and light and portable!) solution seems to be working quite well for me. Here’s my setup:

http://windowsadvice.com/photos/stevesmith/category1048/picture1525.aspx

You can find more on these stands here:

http://scottcate.mykb.com/Article_9485C.aspx