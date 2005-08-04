Konfabulator

Date Published: 04 August 2005

Konfabulator

Cindy pointed me to Konfabulator last week, and I had a

chance to download it and set it up a couple of days ago. It’s pretty

slick. They were recently bought by Yahoo! and now the whole thing is free (I guess

it used to cost $40 or something). Basically it’s a framework for widgets

that live on your Windows or Mac desktop. There are a bunch of widgets

that come with it, and several hundred submitted from community developers.

I’m using a small calendar widget, a countdown widget, a picture slideshow

widget, and a weather widget on my spare monitor right now. I’ve also got

a widget installed that lists the Google Page Rank of a list of sites.

You can create your own widgets, but I haven’t gotten into that yet. I

do have a couple of requests for widgets if anybody knows of them (or wants to

build them) — an Alexa rank widget just like the Google Page Rank widget, and a

ToDo Task List that ties into Outlook’s task list and only shows me today’s

tasks.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020