Went to Drive-In Movies Last Night

Date Published: 23 August 2005

I guess there aren’t very many drive-in movie theaters in the country (or

world) any more, so this is almost newsworthy. We saw Madagascar and Sky

High. Madagascar was entertaining but not as good as I was expecting from

the previews. The penguins were great, though.

We almost lost our local drive-in, Midway Twin Drive-In,

a few years ago when a storm blew the main screen down. Fortunately, they

rebuilt it. I like to try and make it to the drive in movies at least once

each year; it’s a fun summer time tradition.