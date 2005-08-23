Went to Drive-In Movies Last Night
Date Published: 23 August 2005
I guess there aren’t very many drive-in movie theaters in the country (or
world) any more, so this is almost newsworthy. We saw Madagascar and Sky
High. Madagascar was entertaining but not as good as I was expecting from
the previews. The penguins were great, though.
We almost lost our local drive-in, Midway Twin Drive-In,
a few years ago when a storm blew the main screen down. Fortunately, they
rebuilt it. I like to try and make it to the drive in movies at least once
each year; it’s a fun summer time tradition.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.