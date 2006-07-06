Latest Articles

LLBLGen v2 Released 03 July 2006


Frans announced yesterday that LLBLGen 2.0 has been released! I’ve been using LLBLGen happily for several years now. It is a very solid ORM…

Keep Reading →

TechSmith at TechEd 28 June 2006


I love TechSmith – they have some extremely cool tools including my favorite, Camtasia, which is the de facto standard for creating…

Keep Reading →

Tech Ed 2006 Summary 16 June 2006


I haven’t posted in a bit, so let me summarize what I’ve been doing the last few days, apart from going to various parties and staying out…

Keep Reading →

Atlas, IIS7, and BLINQ 16 June 2006


Scott Guthrie presented on Atlas and BLINQ this afternoon at TechEd. The latest Atlas bits seem to be coming along very nicely, allowing…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020