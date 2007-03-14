Columbus Ohio .NET Positions Available

Quick Solutions in Ohio is looking for a bunch of .NET developers with solid skills for the Columbus, Ohio office. Here’s the job posting:

Work with experienced, knowledgeable professionals who are passionate about technology.



Quick Solutions, Inc., a leader in the successful delivery of information technology solutions, is currently looking for exceptional Microsoft .NET development professionals.

Qualifications:\

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Programming\ C# development experience\ Web Service development\ A strong passion for technology.

If you are eager to work on challenging, technology-driven projects you should consider a career with Quick Solutions.

About Quick Solutions:

Quick Solutions, Inc. is an IT consulting firm providing technology and business solutions for premier companies in the banking, insurance, financial services, health care, retail and government sectors. We have built a loyal client base by delivering what we promise, on time, at or below budget. We have nurtured long-term relationships with our clients through our commitment to our employees. We offer our consultants a unique environment for building dynamic partnerships and generating outstanding results.

Quick Solutions, Inc. provides a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance (medical, dental & vision), life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, paid holidays, certification reimbursement, an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and more.