Date Published: 22 March 2007

SimpleCMS Update Released

Today, Brendan updated SimpleCMS, the no-impact ASP.NET CMS add-on available for free from ASPAlliance.com. The new release uses the RTM builds of MS AJAX And the AJAX Control Toolkit.

If you haven’t tried it, please do. Note that the big FAQ for the registration page is that you need to have a nonalphanumeric character in your password. Since someone asks me about this at least once a week, let me explain what that means: not a letter or a number. Generally this can be achieved by hitting SHIFT plus any NUMBER on your keyboard.

Anyway, assuming you’re able to make the cut and come up with an acceptable password, we’d love to hear your thoughts (preferably in the SimpleCMS forum) about the CMS plug in and any problems you encounter or suggestions you have for it. Just remember, the name is SimpleCMS, so we don’t want to add a ton of feature bloat that would force us to rename it to ComplexCMS. There are enough of those out there already.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

