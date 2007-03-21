Lake Quincy AdSignia Announced

Date Published: 21 March 2007

Lake Quincy Media, which I co-own, has announced initial availability of its new online promotion management software, AdSignia. Lake Quincy Media specializes in the promotion of products and services of interest to our network of dozens of Microsoft developer community web sites. AdSignia has been something I’ve been working on for several years, and will replace the advertising software I wrote several years ago when ASP.NET 1.0 was new (which has been rock solid, but which never had much of a user interface). You can see an example of the UI for AdSignia below – click the image to learn more about the software. We’re pretty excited about what it will mean for our customers, and for how much easier it will make it for us to manage and analyze marketing campaigns.

Tags: lake+quincy+media