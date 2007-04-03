Expression Added To MSDN

Date Published: 03 April 2007

Initially it seemed that the Expression suite of products would not be included in the MSDN subscription, which caused a fair bit of uproar among developers who will be charged with working with designers and, often times, mocking up their own designs of WPF apps. Well, Microsoft took this feedback and acted on it, announcing today that some SKUs in the Expression line (but notably not the full-blown suite) will be available to developers via MSDN. Specifically, Expression Web and Expression Blend will be available at no extra charge to MSDN Premium Subscribers. Read more from ScottGu and Soma.

[categories:Expression]

Tags: Expression, .NET, WPF