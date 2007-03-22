VS2005 Data Pro Dies on Compile Fix

Date Published: 22 March 2007

I had an issue with VS2005 For DB Pros (the Data Dude SKU) where every time I would build my solution (or that project), VS2005 would simply die. This was on Vista. After looking for the answer, I contacted Gert Drapers who informed me of the fix — install the RTM of SQL 2005 SP2 (or just the XMO redist) and the problem’s solved.

Thanks, Gert – I hope this helps some others who had a CTP of SP2 installed.

Tags: vs2005, dbpro, data+dude