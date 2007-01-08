I own an Alienware m7700 17” beast of a notebook computer. I bought it in December of 2004 as my big splurge after returning from a tour in…
What's that you say? Ohio has no tech conferences? Well, we do now! Register quickly for CodeMash, happening next week in Sandusky, Ohio…
Recently I was asked if I could provide a reference for my hosting company, ORCS Web. After responding, I thought it would be worth…
[categories: zune] I’ve accumulated some links, mostly for video encoding stuff, for the Zune that I’d like to share here. PQDVD– commercial…
[categories: zune]If you have a Zune player that won’t play music while it’s charging (connected to the PC) and instead simply says…
I’m planning on attending MIX this year – last year I had to miss out due to an earlier speaking commitment. This year’s event will be held…
Here’s an exciting announcement related to the upcoming launch events for Windows Vista and Office 2007: Receive your FREE copy of Microsoft…
Visual Studio 2005 Service Pack 1 Update for Windows Vista Beta Now available, this update fixes a bunch of issues with VS2005 (with SP…
Jonathan Goodyear wrote a column in asp.netPRO magazine this month on what being a Regional Director is all about. You can read it here…
These are some cool links I’ve found for my Zune so far: HOW TO – Copy data off a Microsoft Zune (use as a hard drive) http://www.makezine…
