Date Published: 23 January 2008

Several user groups in southern and central Ohio are putting together a Day of .NET event this spring. The Central Ohio Day of .NET 2008 will take place on 19 April 2008, in Wilmington, Ohio. This was originally the Cincinnati-Dayton Code camp and ran in 2006-2007, but now includes a Columbus, OH group and so has been renamed. The location is about as centrally between Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus as you can get, off of 71.

The event is still in the planning stage and they’re looking for sponsors and speakers, so if you’re in the area and want to participate, please get in touch with them.