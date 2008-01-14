Olympics With Silverlight

Date Published: 14 January 2008

I missed this last week, but it appears that the 2008 Olympics in China will be made available online via Microsoft Silverlight. Every minute of every event will be available on-demand. Read more about it on Soma’s blog.

Obviously, this is a pretty major win for Microsoft as it tries to get penetration of Silverlight on as many browsers as possible. Millions of people will use this service to view the Olympics, and the result should be a huge increase in adoption of Silverlight this summer. Kudos, Microsoft.