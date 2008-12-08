Latest Articles

Energy Usage 08 December 2008


Rick has an interesting post about his experiences measuring electricity use of various components in his home. I’ve been curious about this…

Keep Reading →

Func Mousepads 05 December 2008


I bought an Alienware laptop a few years ago as sort of a gift to myself after coming back home from Iraq. As it turned out,that computer…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020