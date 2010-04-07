How To Move or Rename a File using MSBuild
MSBuild is a very powerful tool, and it’s relatively easy to get started using it. You can run a “hello world” example of MSBuild in no time, and it’s easy to build up the files incrementally as your needs (and knowledge of the tool) increase. Here’s a handy list of the tasks that are built into MSBuild.
Move File Task or Rename File Task
One thing that is missing from the built-in list of tasks is a file rename (or move) task. Fortunately, this is pretty easy to accomplish using a combination of the Copy and Delete tasks. Here’s a real-world example that renames a file from _web.config to web.config as part of a deployment script written in msbuild:
<span style="color: #0000ff"><</span><span style="color: #800000">Copy</span>
<span style="color: #ff0000">SourceFiles</span><span style="color: #0000ff">="precompiledwebLakeQuincyCom_configproduction_web.config"</span>
<span style="color: #ff0000">DestinationFiles</span><span style="color: #0000ff">="precompiledwebLakeQuincyCom_configproductionweb.config"</span><span style="color: #0000ff">></</span><span style="color: #800000">Copy</span><span style="color: #0000ff">></span>
 
<span style="color: #0000ff"><</span><span style="color: #800000">Delete</span> <span style=
This is part of a larger build script that’s using the
There’s also a library of tasks you can install separately that includes a
http://msbuildtasks.tigris.org/
I haven’t used this library in a number of years so I can’t say for certain how well it’s kept up. There are a bunch of potentially useful tasks in it, though, so if you need something more than simple file moving it might be worth investigating. For my needs of the day, Copy/Delete did the trick.
