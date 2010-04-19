Run MSTest Without Breaking on Exceptions in VS2010

Date Published: 19 April 2010

Quick tip I just figured out (no R# installed yet) when using VS2010’s test runner. If you want to just use the keyboard, then you can use ctrl-R T to Run Tests in Current Context. But if like me you tend to just leave ctrl held down when you hit the T, your test run will stop at any/every exception. Why? Because

ctrl-R T

is not the same as

ctrl-R ctrl-T

which is the shortcut for Debug Tests in Current Context.

Note to self, don’t be lazy and pick up your finger from the ctrl key when running tests…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

