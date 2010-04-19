Run MSTest Without Breaking on Exceptions in VS2010
Date Published: 19 April 2010
Quick tip I just figured out (no R# installed yet) when using VS2010’s test runner. If you want to just use the keyboard, then you can use ctrl-R T to Run Tests in Current Context. But if like me you tend to just leave ctrl held down when you hit the T, your test run will stop at any/every exception. Why? Because
ctrl-R T
is not the same as
ctrl-R ctrl-T
which is the shortcut for Debug Tests in Current Context.
Note to self, don’t be lazy and pick up your finger from the ctrl key when running tests…
