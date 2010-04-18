VS2010 Launch Presentations

Date Published: 18 April 2010

VS2010 Launch Presentations

Last week I was in Vegas to present at the DevConnections/ VS2010 Launch event. The show was well-attended and everybody I spoke to agreed it was educational and enjoyable. My three talks were all on Wednesday, 14 April 2010, including one at 8am for which I was impressed to see a large turnout in attendance.

webforms

Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks, and Tools

My first session was on tips, tricks, and tools for ASP.NET developers. This is a talk I've given in past years, but which I refine every time. I usually like to have a full session to devote to tools, and a separate talk just for Tips and Tricks, but for this show I was only given the one 75-minute slot, so I had to cut some materials to make things fit. The talk went well, all the demos work, and the attendees seemed to enjoy it, and I like giving it, so hopefully I can continue to present on this topic in future DevConnections shows.

Download the ASP.NET Tips, Tricks, and Tools slides and demos.

MVC

What's New in ASP.NET MVC 2

My second talk of the day followed immediately after the Tips and Tricks talk, and was a brand new talk for me. I have to throw out a thank-you to Phil for letting me see his MIX slide deck before he gave his talk, as that was a big help. The official what's new document online is also worth checking out if you're interested in this subject.

Download the What's New in ASP.NET MVC 2 slides and demos.

solid principles

SOLIDify Your ASP.NET MVC 2 Application

Just because you're using a ASP.NET MVC doesn't mean your code can't still end up being a big ball of mud. This session describes a number of principles of software design that can help ensure applications remain loosely-coupled and malleable even as they age and increase in features and complexity. This was my last talk of the day and did have one minor demo failure involving a database constraint. I've given this talk many times before, and in this case I had to fit it into a 60-minute time slot, so I'm not sure I had quite enough time to drive home all of the concepts to everyone in the audience. That said, I did hear a number of positive comments on how the talk went, so that's encouraging.

Download the SOLIDify Your ASP.NET MVC 2 Application slides and demos.

In my sessions, I promised to have these posted by the end of the weekend – they're going up at 10pm Sunday night (my time) – 2 hours to spare! Enjoy!

Learn more about SOLID Principles More SOLID Principles

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020