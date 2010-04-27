Determine All SQL Server Table Sizes

Date Published: 27 April 2010

I’m doing some work to migrate and optimize a large-ish (40GB) SQL Server database at the moment. Moving such a database between data centers over the Internet is not without its challenges. In my case, virtually all of the size of the database is the result of one table, which has over 200M rows of data. To determine the size of this table on disk, you can run the sp_Table Size stored procedure, like so:

EXEC sp_spaceused lq_ActivityLog

This results in the following:

Of course this is only showing one table – if you have a lot of tables and need to know which ones are taking up the most space, it would be nice if you could run a query to list all of the tables, perhaps ordered by the space they’re taking up. Thanks to Mitchel Sellers(and Gregg Stark’s CURSOR template) and a tiny bit of my own edits, now you can! Create the stored procedure below and call it to see a listing of all user tables in your database, ordered by their reserved space.

-- Lists Space Used for all user tables CREATE PROCEDURE GetAllTableSizes AS DECLARE @TableName VARCHAR(100) DECLARE tableCursor CURSOR FORWARD_ONLY FOR select [name] from dbo.sysobjects where OBJECTPROPERTY(id, N'IsUserTable') = 1 FOR READ ONLY CREATE TABLE #TempTable( tableName varchar(100), numberofRows varchar(100), reservedSize varchar(50), dataSize varchar(50), indexSize varchar(50), unusedSize varchar(50)) OPEN tableCursor WHILE (1=1) BEGIN FETCH NEXT FROM tableCursor INTO @TableName IF(@@FETCH_STATUS<>0) BREAK; INSERT #TempTable EXEC sp_spaceused @TableName END CLOSE tableCursor DEALLOCATE tableCursor UPDATE #TempTable SET reservedSize = REPLACE(reservedSize, ' KB', '') SELECT tableName 'Table Name',numberofRows 'Total Rows',reservedSize 'Reserved KB',dataSize 'Data Size',indexSize 'Index Size',unusedSize 'Unused Size' FROM #TempTableORDER BY CONVERT(bigint,reservedSize) DESC DROP TABLE #TempTable GO

Running this results in something like the following (confirming that in my case, lq_ActivityLog is in fact the largest table in my database):

Look for another post soon that details some of the steps I’m taking to reduce the size of this table (and its related Summary tables, shown above).

Alternately, assuming you have access, just go into Object Explorer and right click on your database, then select Reports – Standard Reports – Disk Usage by Top Tables. You’ll get something very similar (and a bit prettier):