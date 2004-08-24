Things are moving along here. I'm fine. My roommate moved to another base a few days ago, so now I've got a room to myself. However, that…
Because I'm stationed at the same base as my battalion and brigade headquarters ('close to the flagpole'), my platoon (and company) has to…
In case you’ve been in Iraq or something and haven’t already seen this, here’s a post from Shankuabout upcoming changes to ASP.NET coming in…
This Stars and Stripes article: http://www.military.com/NewsContent/0,13319,FL_pay_042004,00.html Describes how engineers doing the work of…
I wrote last month about how the Iraqi children come running and waving whenever we drive through villages, and how sometimes our troops…
I got two letters this morning, one from my wife and one from my mom. One was sent on July 12th and the other on July 27th. So, as you can…
Here's a few Army aphorisms I've picked up over the years and tend to live by: 1. “Sleep when you can” -- this is something every soldier…
I got a couple of packages yesterday. The mail here is unpredictable, and usually only comes about 1-2 times per week. The average time is…
Not much new here. Today's my ninth wedding anniversary, so I just wanted to say Happy Anniversary and 'I love you' to Michelle. Hanging in…
A friend of mine from Kent State (hi jen) had one of these cool 550 paracord square braids on her keychain that interested me (a couple of…
