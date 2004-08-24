Latest Articles

Update From Caldwell 24 August 2004


Things are moving along here. I'm fine. My roommate moved to another base a few days ago, so now I've got a room to myself. However, that…

EQT Training 19 August 2004


Because I'm stationed at the same base as my battalion and brigade headquarters ('close to the flagpole'), my platoon (and company) has to…

Goodies for Iraqi Kids 17 August 2004


I wrote last month about how the Iraqi children come running and waving whenever we drive through villages, and how sometimes our troops…

Letters 17 August 2004


I got two letters this morning, one from my wife and one from my mom. One was sent on July 12th and the other on July 27th. So, as you can…

Army Aphorisms 15 August 2004


Here's a few Army aphorisms I've picked up over the years and tend to live by: 1. “Sleep when you can” -- this is something every soldier…

Care Packages 13 August 2004


I got a couple of packages yesterday. The mail here is unpredictable, and usually only comes about 1-2 times per week. The average time is…

Fun 550 Cord Tricks 07 August 2004


A friend of mine from Kent State (hi jen) had one of these cool 550 paracord square braids on her keychain that interested me (a couple of…

