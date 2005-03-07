Latest Articles

Loss of a Friend 07 March 2005


I learned today that one of my friends whom I had the honor of working with for several months while I was in Iraq was killed a couple of…

Bill Gates Knighted 02 March 2005


Bill Gates was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II today. Gates will become a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Ardalis

