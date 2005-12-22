NUnitASP to Find Broken Links
Date Published: 22 December 2005
I’m considering having my web-page tests, currently implemented using NUnitASP and some Cassini-implants, test for broken links (prompted by someone reporting one from one of my sites). I haven’t gone any further than to have the idea that this might be a good idea, so I’m wondering if anybody has done it and would care to comment? If unit-tests are not the right place (I can see something spidering production as perhaps being better), are there any automated tools that can be set to run 1/day or something to provide reports on a site’s broken links that folks would recommend?
