Go Live Licenses for Windows Communication Foundation and Windows Workflow Foundation
Date Published: 19 January 2006
Yesterday Microsoft announced the availability of Go Live licenses for Beta 2 of Windows Communication Foundation (formerly Indigo) and Windows Workflow Foundation. There are also two Microsoft community sites at
http://windowscommunication.net
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.