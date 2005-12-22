December Updates to Microsoft ATLAS

Date Published: 22 December 2005

December Updates to Microsoft ATLAS

NikhilK has a lot of good information about changes that have been made in the direction of Microsoft Atlas, an AJAX-like technology that will enable richer user experiences with ASP.NET 2.x applications. If you’re doing anything with AJAX or Atlas, check it out.

http://www.nikhilk.net/Entry.aspx?id=100

