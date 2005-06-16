Latest Articles

May 12th GC.NUG Meeting 16 June 2005


Last Thursday I spoke to the GC.NUG group in Charleston. Charleston seems like a really nice place, and I’d like to visit there again some…

ASP.NET Podcasting 13 June 2005


I’ve been talking to Wally McClure and a few others about doing some ASP.NET podcasting. I’m totally new to the technical details of…

More TechEd Thoughts 12 June 2005


Sorry, I got busy and didn’t post any more daily missives during Tech Ed. Here’s my ‘summary’ blog post on it. Wednesday I ended up sleeping…

Tech Ed Day 1 (summary) 07 June 2005


Got up early, which was an accomplishment considering how late I was out with Doug, Stephen, Scott, and Amy Sunday night, and made it to the…

Tech Ed Day 2 Keynote 07 June 2005


Paul Flessner’s keynote, still under way, has been about how much connectivity there is today. Samantha Bee is here again today and helps…

