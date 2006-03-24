Get Date From DateTime In SQL

Date Published: 24 March 2006

Something I need to do from time to time is get just the date part of a datetime value in SQL. I found a cool way to do it on SQLJunkies today.

select convert(varchar,DateColumn,101)

The 101 means “mm/dd/yyyy” format, but there are a bunch of other codes you can use. 108 will return just the time “hh:mm:ss” for instance.

Update: 101 includes 4 digit year ‘yyyy’. A code of 1 would apparently be “mm/dd/yy”, according to user comments. Thanks!