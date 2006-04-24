Tech Editing AJAX and Atlas Book

Date Published: 24 April 2006

I’m almost done with tech editing an upcoming book from Wiley by Wally, Paul, Craig, and Scott, on Beginning AJAX and Atlas. It’s been a very educational experience but I’m glad it’s wrapping up (and hopefully the book will be on shelves before this whole AJAX fad wears off).

Update: Oops, forgot an author. Sorry Craig, I was zoning out.