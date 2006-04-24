Tech Editing AJAX and Atlas Book

Date Published: 24 April 2006

Tech Editing AJAX and Atlas Book

I’m almost done with tech editing an upcoming book from Wiley by Wally, Paul, Craig, and Scott, on Beginning AJAX and Atlas. It’s been a very educational experience but I’m glad it’s wrapping up (and hopefully the book will be on shelves before this whole AJAX fad wears off).

Update: Oops, forgot an author. Sorry Craig, I was zoning out.

