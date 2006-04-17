ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Source Code Released
Date Published: 17 April 2006
This is very cool. The ASP.NET team has released the source code for the built in providers for the following:
- Membership
- Role Management
- Site Navigation
- Session State
- Profile
- Web Events
- Web Part Personalization
You can download them here. Learn more about the ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Model (e.g. what are these?) here.
Read more, including white papers, on ScottGu’s Blog.
