ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Source Code Released

Date Published: 17 April 2006

This is very cool. The ASP.NET team has released the source code for the built in providers for the following:

  • Membership
  • Role Management
  • Site Navigation
  • Session State
  • Profile
  • Web Events
  • Web Part Personalization

You can download them here. Learn more about the ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Model (e.g. what are these?) here.

Read more, including white papers, on ScottGu’s Blog.

Steve Smith

