ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Source Code Released

Date Published: 17 April 2006

This is very cool. The ASP.NET team has released the source code for the built in providers for the following:

Membership

Role Management

Site Navigation

Session State

Profile

Web Events

Web Part Personalization

You can download them here. Learn more about the ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Model (e.g. what are these?) here.

Read more, including white papers, on ScottGu’s Blog.