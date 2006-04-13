Atlas Control Toolkit Released

Date Published: 13 April 2006

The ASP.NET team has released the Atlas Control Toolkit, which, according to their site, is:

a collection of samples and components that makes it easier then ever to build and consume rich client-side “Atlas” controls and extenders. The toolkit provides both ready to go samples and a powerful SDK to simplify the creation and re-use of your own custom controls and extenders.

You can read more and download the toolkit here.