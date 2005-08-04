Cindy pointed me to Konfabulator last week, and I had a chance to download it and set it up a couple of days ago. It’s pretty slick. They…
Keep Reading →
ScottGu announced the availability of the ASP.NET 2.0 Provider Toolkit a couple of days ago — I just saw it. The toolkit provides a full…
Keep Reading →
PHOENIX – An Arizona National Guardsman serving in Iraq has been demoted for posting classified information on his Internet Web log, an Army…
Keep Reading →
Last Monday was my eight-year anniversary from my commission date, and I submitted my official resignation effective on that date. According…
Keep Reading →
I’m a bit late, but I just discovered Nikhil’s ASP.NET Development Helper Browser Plugin (with screenshots). Downloading it and will have to…
Keep Reading →
Peter Blum has an article today on AspAlliance.com that addresses some common problems with the built-in ASP.NET validation controls. It’s…
Keep Reading →
A few years ago, I worked for a consulting company for five years, which during that time (and somewhat still today) was quite a long time…
Keep Reading →
Today, in addition to launching Windows Vista Beta 1, Microsoft also has announced the final names for several key technologies which they…
Keep Reading →
I had to send out a bunch of emails to some partners I work with and the easiest way for me to generate the list was via an SQL query of my…
Keep Reading →
There is an Upgrade Center available on MSDNnow for customers seeking to move from ASP.NET 1.x to ASP.NET 2.0. It includes a white paper…
Keep Reading →
- ← Previous Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153 Next Page →