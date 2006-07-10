Presenting to Cleveland .NET SIG Tuesday Night

Presenting to Cleveland .NET SIG Tuesday Night

I’ll be speaking to the Cleveland .NET SIG tomorrow night about .NET Caching Best Practices, my current (and somewhat longstanding) favorite topic. If you’re in the area, stop by and say hello. The details:

Next Meeting:
.NET Caching Best Practices
Presented by Steve Smith – Founder
ASPAlliance
July 11th, 2006 5:45pm – 7:30pm

Location:
Microsoft Corporation
6050 Oak Tree Blvd.
Independence, Ohio 44131

RSVP here so they have enough food and such if you’re planning to attend.

I’m going to be bringing a bunch of SWAG I’ve been collecting from TechEd and other sources, too. Hope to see you there.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

