Presenting to Cleveland .NET SIG Tuesday Night
Date Published: 10 July 2006
I’ll be speaking to the Cleveland .NET SIG tomorrow night about .NET Caching Best Practices, my current (and somewhat longstanding) favorite topic. If you’re in the area, stop by and say hello. The details:
Next Meeting:
.NET Caching Best Practices
Presented by Steve Smith – Founder
ASPAlliance
July 11th, 2006 5:45pm – 7:30pm
Location:
Microsoft Corporation
6050 Oak Tree Blvd.
Independence, Ohio 44131
RSVP here so they have enough food and such if you’re planning to attend.
I’m going to be bringing a bunch of SWAG I’ve been collecting from TechEd and other sources, too. Hope to see you there.
