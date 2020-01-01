Blog
27 posts tagged with “testing”
Configuring a Local Test Email Server
Running Integration Tests in Build Pipelines with a Real Database
Which is more important, line coverage or branch coverage?
Minimize new in Automated Tests
Generate Code Coverage Reports with ReportGenerator in Azure DevOps
Test Secure Web APIs with Visual Studio Web Tests
Improve Tests with the Builder Pattern for Test Data
Applying the Builder Pattern to Improve an Angular Service
ASPNET Core InMemoryDatabase Upgrade Breaking Change
Logging and Monitoring are Requirements
Testing Logging in ASPNET Core
Live Unit Testing in Visual Studio 2017
Refactoring Static System Clock Access
Thread.Sleep in Tests Is Evil
Accepting New Clients
RGRC is the new Red Green Refactor for Test First Development
Unit Test or Integration Test and Why You Should Care
Run Your Unit Tests in Parallel to Maximize Performance
Everything You Need to Get Started with SpecFlow and WatiN
What are you working on? (What Test Are You Trying To Make Pass)
Unit Test Naming Convention
Verify a List of URLs in C# Asynchronously
Time Spent Green
Using Dynamic Parameters in a WebTest or LoadTest
Testing Legacy Code
NUnit 2.0 And .NET 1.1 Together
Test Driven Development Article
