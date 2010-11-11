Verify a List of URLs in C# Asynchronously

Date Published: 11 November 2010

Recently I wanted to test a bunch of URLs to see whether they were broken/valid. In my scenario, I was checking on URLs for advertisements that are served by Lake Quincy Media’s ad server (LQM is the largest Microsoft developer focused advertising network/agency). However, this kind of thing is an extremely common task that should be very easy for any web developer or even just website administrator to want to do. It also gave me an opportunity to use the new asynch features in .NET 4 for a production use, since prior to this I’d only played with samples.

Check if a URL is OK

First, you’ll need a method that will tell you whether a given URL is OK. What OK means might vary based on your needs – in my case I was just looking for the status code. I found the following code here.

<span style="color: #606060" id="lnum1"> 1:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">private</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">static</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">bool</span> RemoteFileExists(<span style="color: #0000ff">string</span> url) <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum2"> 2:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum3"> 3:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">try</span> <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum4"> 4:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum5"> 5:</span> var request = WebRequest.Create(url) <span style="color: #0000ff">as</span> HttpWebRequest; <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum6"> 6:</span> request.Method = <span style="color: #006080">"HEAD"</span>; <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum7"> 7:</span> var response = request.GetResponse() <span style="color: #0000ff">as</span> HttpWebResponse; <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum8"> 8:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">return</span> (response.StatusCode == HttpStatusCode.OK); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum9"> 9:</span> } <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum10"> 10:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">catch</span> <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum11"> 11:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum12"> 12:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">return</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">false</span>; <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum13"> 13:</span> } <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum14"> 14:</span> }

Using this Synchronously

If you want to use this synchronously, it’s pretty simple. Get a list of URLs and write a loop something like this:

<span style="color: #606060" id="lnum1"> 1:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">foreach</span> (var link <span style="color: #0000ff">in</span> myLinksToCheck) <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum2"> 2:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum3"> 3:</span> link.IsValid = RemoteFileExists(link.Url); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum4"> 4:</span> }

I checked about 1500 URLs with my script and I wrote it with a flag that would let me run it synch or asynch. The synchronous version took about an hour and forty minutes to complete. The asynch one took about seventeen minutes to complete.

Make it Parallel

If you want to see how to do things using the parallel libraries that are now part of .NET 4, there’s no better place to start than the Samples for Parallel Programming with the .NET Framework 4. There’s some very cool stuff here. Be sure to check out the Conway’s Game of Life WPF sample.

For me, there were two steps I had to take to turn my synchronous process into a parallelizable process.

Create an Action method that would perform the URL check operation and store the result in my collection. I created a method UpdateUrlStatus(Link linkToCheck) to do this work. Call this method using the new Parallel.For() helper found in System.Threading.Tasks.

Here’s the code, slightly modified from my own domain-specific code:

<span style="color: #606060" id="lnum1"> 1:</span> var linkList = GetLinks(); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum2"> 2:</span> Console.WriteLine(<span style="color: #006080">"Loaded {0} links."</span>, linkList.Count); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum3"> 3:</span> <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum4"> 4:</span> Action<<span style="color: #0000ff">int</span>> updateLink = i => <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum5"> 5:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum6"> 6:</span> UpdateLinkStatus(linkList[i]); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum7"> 7:</span> Console.Write(<span style="color: #006080">"."</span>); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum8"> 8:</span> }; <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum9"> 9:</span> Parallel.For(0, linkList.Count, updateLink); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum10"> 10:</span> <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum11"> 11:</span> <span style="color: #008000">// replaces this synchronous version:</span> <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum12"> 12:</span> <span style="color: #0000ff">for</span>(<span style="color: #0000ff">int</span> i=0; i < linkList.Count; i++) <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum13"> 13:</span> { <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum14"> 14:</span> updateLink(i); <span style="color: #606060" id="lnum15"> 15:</span> }