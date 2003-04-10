Test Driven Development Article

Date Published: 10 April 2003

Eric Gunnerson at Microsoft has published an article on Unit Testing and Test Driven Development (he calls it Test First Development). It does a good job of introdcuing the concept of TDD and showing how to use NUnit to perform unit testing of a class before and during its construction. Another good resource I’ve found for TDD is the TDD Yahoo Group. I’m hoping to write a few articles on the use of NUnit for data access component testing as soon as I’m finished with the redesign of ASPAlliance.com’s article management system (which was to have been done last week).