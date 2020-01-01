Architecture eBook

I've written an eBook for Microsoft titled Architecting Modern Web Applications with ASP.NET Core and Microsoft Azure. It's part of the .NET Application Architecture guidance portal on Microsoft.com. The book also includes a sample reference online store application that demonstrates (in a very simple app) some of the principles and patterns described. This book intentionally focuses on a monolithic architecture, meaning that the application is deployed as a single unit. There's an accompanying ebook by Cesar de la Torre that covers building a microservices and containers-based architecture that uses the same online store sample, but built in a different way. Most customers will find the single-deployment approach to be less expensive to create, deploy, and maintain, but the microservices approach is certainly worthwhile for certain high-end applications.

Need more personal or specific guidance?

I'm working with organizations every day helping them plan and implement their migration to .NET Core and/or the cloud. Some are looking toward microservices and containers, as well. I've seen firsthand many pitfalls and false starts. Contact me if your team or organization is planning such moves and you'd like to avoid going down the wrong path. A few hours with me might save your team a few weeks or months.