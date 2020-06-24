Below are some of my students and companies' public testimonials about my workshops and classes.

Quicken Loans

I've worked with QuickenLoans' organization for several years, including remote workshops and on site presentations at their annual internal development conference. Below are some testimonials:

and

Thank you to Steve Smith @Ardalis for sharing his expertise with our team. His workshop covering software quality, #Refactoring, #Solid principles and #DesignPatterns was a big hit and helped our teams strive to #ChampionQuality. pic.twitter.com/1pZzuBoFNu — QLTechnology (@QLTechnology) June 24, 2020

Pluralsight

Fantastic and effective course by @ardalis and @julielerman. It has clarified to me several #DDD concepts and how to implement them. Thanks to @pluralsight for the #FreeApril initiative. https://t.co/iybhE56VKo — Maurizio Gualtieri (@gualtieri_ma) May 12, 2020

Other Clients

"Steve has been an invaluable resource for refactoring our legacy code and making high-level architecture choices. Every working session has been tremendously useful!" -- Greg M