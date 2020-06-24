Training Testimonials

Training Testimonials

Below are some of my students and companies' public testimonials about my workshops and classes.

Quicken Loans

I've worked with QuickenLoans' organization for several years, including remote workshops and on site presentations at their annual internal development conference. Below are some testimonials:

QuickenLoans via CIO Brian Woodring on LinkedIn

and

Pluralsight

Other Clients

"Steve has been an invaluable resource for refactoring our legacy code and making high-level architecture choices. Every working session has been tremendously useful!" -- Greg M

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020