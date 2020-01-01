Like a home inspection for your code, a software application assessment identifies problem areas and offers peace of mind. Whether you’ve just inherited a project, are working with a third party vendor, or just want to make sure your application will reach its full potential, an assessment can help.

A typical application assessment will identify common anti-patterns and problem areas in categories like architecture, maintainability, and testability. It will uncover potential security flaws and performance constraints before they become problems for your organization and its users.

Assessments rank all findings by both impact on the application and effort to address, making it easy to identify the corrective measures that offer the greatest return on investment.

Learn more and purchase