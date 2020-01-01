Mentoring
Need a little help? Accelerate your project with a bit of mentoring. Here are areas in which other teams have found my experience helpful:
- Coding Practices: Design Patterns, Refactoring, Testing and Testability, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling, SOLID Principles, and more
- Domain-Driven Design: Modeling the domain, keeping contexts bounded, identifying aggregates, implementing repositories, identifying value objects and entities, wiring up domain events
- Lean and Kanban: Helping visualize work using a variety of tools (both high and low tech), maximizing flow, measuring and improving cycle time
Whether you’re a team or an individual, I'm available to remotely work with you to help you build software you can take pride in.
Group Career Mentoring
In addition to dedicated mentoring, I also have a group coaching program designed to help developers accelerate their careers. We meet weekly and have an ongoing discussion/chat platform. New members have full access to all recorded sessions and notes. Learn more at devBetter.com.