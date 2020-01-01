Need a little help? Accelerate your project with a bit of mentoring. Here are areas in which other teams have found my experience helpful:

Coding Practices: Design Patterns, Refactoring, Testing and Testability, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling, SOLID Principles, and more

Domain-Driven Design: Modeling the domain, keeping contexts bounded, identifying aggregates, implementing repositories, identifying value objects and entities, wiring up domain events

Lean and Kanban: Helping visualize work using a variety of tools (both high and low tech), maximizing flow, measuring and improving cycle time

Whether you’re a team or an individual, I'm available to remotely work with you to help you build software you can take pride in.

Learn more and purchase hours

Group Career Mentoring

In addition to dedicated mentoring, I also have a group coaching program designed to help developers accelerate their careers. We meet weekly and have an ongoing discussion/chat platform. New members have full access to all recorded sessions and notes. Learn more at devBetter.com.