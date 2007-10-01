Latest Articles

Open Source .NET in 3.5 03 October 2007


ScottGu just made a very exciting announcement – as of Visual Studio 2008 and .NET 3.5, the base class libraries will ship with source and…

Consolas Font in Vista 10 September 2007


I've recently been experimenting with other fonts for Visual Studio on Vista after reading this article on new fonts in Vista. I think I…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Ardalis

