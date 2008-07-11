Date Published: 11 July 2008

The Ann Arbor Give Camp is happening this weekend. I think this is really cool, and I’m bummed that other plans have prevented my being able to participate directly. That said, I would like to personally thank all of the developers who are participating. I think it’s really cool and I hope you have a lot of fun this weekend. Even though it’s in Ann Arbor, Michelle (we’re both buckeyes) is seriously thinking about trying to do something similar in the Northeast Ohio area perhaps next year. Thanks also to all of the sponsors, many of whom I’ve worked with. It’s great to see such a diverse group come together for a good cause (actually, a bunch of good causes).