Show Similar Posts in Graffiti
Date Published: 10 July 2008
I couldn’t find this with
<span style="color: #008000">#set($similarPosts = $data.SimilarSearch($post.Id,3)) #foreach($sp in $similarPosts)</span>
<span style="color: #008000">#beforeall</span>
<h3>Similar Posts</h3>
<ol id=<span style="color: #006080">"similarPosts"</span> class=<span style="color: #006080">"list"</span>>
<span style="color: #008000">#each</span>
<li><a href=<span style="color: #006080">"$sp.Url"</span>>$sp.Title</a></li>
<span style="color: #008000">#afterall</span>
</ol>
<span style="color: #008000">#end</span>
In theory, at the bottom of this post, you now see a Similar Posts section… I’m not 100% sure what magic it uses to determine that a post is “similar” – we’ll just have to see.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.