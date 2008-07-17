Speaking in Toledo Tonight

Date Published: 17 July 2008

I’ll be presenting at the Northwest Ohio .NET User Group this evening at 6pm. The talk will be a slightly modified version of my Black Belt ASP.NET Performance talk that I gave earlier this month at Tech Ed in Orlando. According to their web site, the user group will also be giving away a Zune to one of the attendees of tonight’s meeting (and I have a book and some shirts, too…), so if nothing else, you can come for the free stuff.

The main topics covered in this talk are performance testing with load testing tools, caching, and asynchronous programming.