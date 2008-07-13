Blog Roll

Date Published: 13 July 2008

Blog Roll

I want to update my blog reading habits and make sure there aren’t really great bloggers out there of whom I’m unaware (I’m sure there are plenty). If you’d like to help out, please email me with your top 3 bloggers whom you actually read on a regular basis. Please *leave out* the really big and obvious names like ScottGu,Jeff Atwood,ScottHa, and Phil Haack. I’m already subscribed :).

You’re also welcome to comment here but I’ll have an easier time collating the results from email.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020