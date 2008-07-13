Blog Roll
Date Published: 13 July 2008
I want to update my blog reading habits and make sure there aren’t really great bloggers out there of whom I’m unaware (I’m sure there are plenty). If you’d like to help out, please email me with your top 3 bloggers whom you actually read on a regular basis. Please *leave out* the really big and obvious names like ScottGu,Jeff Atwood,ScottHa, and Phil Haack. I’m already subscribed :).
You’re also welcome to comment here but I’ll have an easier time collating the results from email.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.