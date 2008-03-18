Latest Articles

Visual Studio Shortcuts 18 March 2008


I was doing a bunch of Silverlight last night on a new machine and once again set up my shortcut to basically arrow left in order to let me…

Book Recommended To Me 12 March 2008


I just ordered this book on the recommendation of a couple of MVC people: Working Effectively with Legacy Code (Robert C. Martin Series…

Finally Trying Twitter 06 March 2008


I finally gave in and got a Twitter account and have basically used it primarily to whine about cancelled or delayed flights and let people…

MIX08 Day One 06 March 2008


After some difficulty getting to MIX, due to freezing rain in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon that resulted in all flights being cancelled…

Blackberry Pearl 8130 03 March 2008


On Friday I finally broke down and upgraded my aging Samsung i730 PDA phone. I’ve been with Verizon for some time and have been pretty happy…

